Clark set to host other sporting events after PBA, FIBA bubbles

MANILA, Philippines -- Several more sporting events will be held in Clark in the coming months, after its successful hosting of the PBA bubble from October to December.

Vince Dizon, the president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), revealed this week that they will host other "bubbles" in New Clark City, including national team events.

This is on top of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, which will be held in Clark from February 17 to 22. Much like the PBA bubble, the eight national teams will stay at the Quest Hotel, while games will be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

"Actually, may mga naka-linya po tayo next year, sa first part of next year," Dizon revealed during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Ang pinakamalaki natin, aside from FIBA, is the track and field natin," he added. "'Yung PATAFA ay mago-organize ng kanilang Olympic training bubble, 'yung ating mga national athletes ay magte-training starting February hanggang March."

PATAFA will also hold a national open in April, which will serve as an Olympic qualifier, according to Dizon.

There will be a "triathlon bubble" in February as well, followed by a separate camp for national team swimmers. There will also be a national swim open.

The track and field, triathlon, and swimming events will be held at the New Clark City.

At the moment, the focus is on the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers as Clark is set to welcome seven national teams aside from Gilas Pilipinas. South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand join the Philippines in Group A, while Group C teams (Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Guam) are also set to compete in Clark.

"Handang-handa po. Kahit na international 'yung magiging susunod na challenge dahil 'yung FIBA qualifiers sa February, seven international teams ang malamang darating. Ready na tayo," Dizon said.

"Unang-una, may sariling airport sa Clark, pwede nating i-arrange sa mga participating countries na sa Clark mag-land, and mas madali po 'yun dahil from Clark Airport to Quest Hotel, mga wala pang 10 minuto andoon na sila," he explained.

"So mase-secure talaga natin 'yung bubble."

At the same time, Clark is always ready to host the PBA, should the league decide to hold its next conference in another bubble. The league is currently considering its options for Season 46, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial saying they are looking at another bubble or perhaps a "closed circuit" system for their teams.

"PBA will always be welcome in Clark, always," Dizon said.

