Volleyball: Jia de Guzman shines in Denso's win over Okayama

Jia de Guzman in action for Denso in the V.League. Photo courtesy of the Denso Airybees on Instagram. @densoairybees_official

Filipina setter Jia de Guzman earned plaudits for her performance in the Denso Airybees' four-set triumph over the Okayama Seagulls in Japan's V.League, Saturday at the Okazaki Central General Park.

De Guzman had three points in Denso's 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 30-28 triumph over Okayama, which hiked their record to 5-5 in Division 1.

Denso is now at sixth place in the league. The loss dropped the Seagulls to 2-8 in 11th place.

De Guzman had two kills and a block, which was highlighted by the V.League's official X account. The former Creamline star came off the bench in the opening frame and played the rest of the way.

For her efforts, De Guzman was hailed as the V-Leaguer of the Match -- a first for her in her stint in Japan.

Brazilian import Rosamaria Montibeller led Denso in scoring with 28 points on 26 kills, a block, and a service ace.

Denso returns to action on Sunday for their last match of the year against the Toray Arrows (4-5), still at the same venue.