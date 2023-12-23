SEA Games champ Alforte earns Nat'l Games gold

Gold medalist in kata, Sakura Alforte. Handout/PSC.

MANILA -- Southeast Asian Games champion Sakura Alforte added a gold medal from the Philippine National Games to her collection -- but not without a stiff challenge from a veteran.

Alforte ruled the kata event in the PNG late Thursday night at the Philsports Arena by scoring 23.90 points. She was just 0.20 ahead of former national champion Rebecca Torres in the meet.

Samantha Veguillas, daughter of former national standout Chino Veguillas, bagged the bronze medal with a score of 22.70 points.

"It's always nice to have a challenge, which only means you strive to perform better than you. I think Ma'am Rica is an important rival for me at the local level," said the Tokyo-based Alforte, 21, of their close duel.

"This faceoff with Sakura felt great since I think this is just the first time we competed against each other since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Torre, 30, who is coming off a four-day training camp with Tokyo Olympic kata gold medalist Sandra Sanchez in Talavera, Spain.

World championship quarterfinalist Jeremy Nopre ruled the men's kata with 23.50 points, Felix Calipusan settled for silver (22.90) and Giovanni took home the bronze (22.50).

At the Philsports pool, Bulacan's Rafael Barreto fell short in his bid to sweep all five of his events after settling for fifth place in the boys' 18-over 50-meter breaststroke in a time of 29.60 seconds in the event narrowly won by Santiago City's Jalil Sephraim Taguinod (29.02).

A member of the national team, Barreto had earlier bagged his fourth gold in the boys 18-0ver 200-meter freestyle in 1:53.05 while Ormoc City's Atasha dela Torre secured her third mint in winning the girls 18-over 100-meter butterfly event.

Completing a golden treble at the nearby Philsports oval was Davao City's Lyca Catubig, who topped the women's U20 5,000-meter walk in 28.21.82 while Pasig's Justin Santo Macuring added his second mint in the men's U20 of the same event in 26:26.23.

Also adding a third gold to her collection was Woman International Master Kylen Mordido, carrying the colors of Dasmarinas City, who secured the blitz women's plum over Woman Fide Master Cherry Ann Mejia by the tiebreak after both finished with six points each.

Representing Taguig, Mejia had earlier secured the women's rapid gold with six points. The Mandaluyong squad of Francoise Marie Magpily and Ma. Elayza Villa swept both the women's rapid and blitz events.