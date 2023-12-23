SBP donates FIBA World Cup flooring to PSC

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, SBP President Al Panlilio, and SBP Deputy Executive Director Erika Dy on the formal turnover ceremony of the FIBA flooring used throughout Manila's hosting of the 2023 Basketball World Cup, during the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. Handout/PSC.

MANILA -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) recently donated the flooring used in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann -- himself a part of the local organizing committee of the World Cup -- accepted the deed of donation from SBP president Al Panlilio and SBP executive director Erika Dy.

"Our national athletes and basketball players, especially those in the collegiate leagues, can now benefit from these flooring," said Bachmann.

The flooring is now in place at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. The PSC is set to receive two more sets of floorings for its facilities in the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the PhilSports Arena.

"We hope to continue with the success of our FIBA World Cup hosting. Alam po ninyo na bago naging PSC chief ay isa si Chairman Richard (Bachmann) sa mga opisyales ng ating organizing committee," said Panlilio.

"He helped us a lot in securing funding for the event, and we are happy to help him back with these facilities," he added.

Aside from the donation, the SBP also conducted a clinic, headed by former PBA coach and now Special Assistant to the President of SBP Ryan Gregorio.