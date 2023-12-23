Home  >  Sports

PBA: ROS sinks Terrafirma, boosts q’finals hopes

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2023 05:21 PM

PBA Images. 
Jhonard Clarito in action for Rain or Shine against TerraFirma in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 23, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images

MANILA — The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters’ hopes of clinching a playoff spot are still alive.

This, after the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad pulled away late from a gritty Terrafirma Dyip squad, 116-105, at the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Jhonard Clarito led ROS with 16 points and five rebounds. 

The E-Painters moved up to 4-5 in the standings to tally their fourth straight victory, while Terrafirma fell to 2-7 as they endured their sixth consecutive defeat. 

