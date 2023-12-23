Martial artists deliver for Baguio City in Batang Pinoy

MANILA -- Baguio City turned to its traditional goldmine in combat sports to pull away in the medal standings of the 2023 Batang Pinoy, while also finding a gem in a young archer.

Baguio bagged seven golds in taekwondo and five in judo late Thursday to boost its gold tally to 32, with 25 silvers and 40 bronzes. The city currently tops the medal table, boosting its bid for a fourth consecutive overall championship.

Delivering for Baguio in poomsae events were jins Kate Julliane Cortez (Individual Cadet Female); Caleb Angelo Calde (Individual Cadet Male); Acey Kiana Oglayon (Individual Junior Female); and Jaidev Nicolas Montalbo, Marcus Jared Maquiray, and Ryan Cliftin Nabejet (Team Male Cadet).

Also rising to the occasion were Angel Lyn Yvainne Dacanay and Caleb Angelo Calde in the Mixed Pair Cadet; Aesha Kiaa Oglayon at Jonas Sales in the Mixed Pair Junior; and Angelyn Yvainne Dacanay, Kate Julliane Cortez and Trisha Lobbonan in the Poomsae Team Female Cadet.

Chass Mhaiven Nawew Colas also pocketed two more golds in archery after topping the 60-meter recurve and Male 15-under 1440-round recurve. He now has four gold medals after earlier winning the Male 15-under 30-meter recurve and Male 15-under 40-meter recurve events.

Colas had the chance to increase his gold haul to seven as he was to compete in three more events -- Olympic Round, Mixed Team Event, and Team Events.

"My goal always when I compete is to beat myself, to become a better person. I don’t expect to win all the time, I just enjoy the games, but I’m still surprised when I win," said the 14-year-old Baguio City National High School student.

Baguio City’s official tally is expected to rise even more after nine kickboxers delivered gold-laden performances in the Kick Light and Point Fighting finals early in the morning.

They were: Janna Mae Tinay Kicklight in the Juniors Female 42.1-46kg, Shekinah Jonan Lab-oyan (Kicklight Juniors Female 501.-55kg), Lorenzo Iseo Jr., Kicklight Juniors Male (47.1-52kg), Jeyhan Bestre Kicklight (Older Cadets Male 37.1-42kg), Gerwin Lete (Kicklight Older Cadets Male 47.1-52kg), Leejohn Masedman (Kicklight Older Cadets Male 52.1-57kg), Klerhol Cabinto (Point Fighting Young Cadets Female 32.1-37kg), Stephanie Lipiano (Point Fighting Young Cadets Female 37.1-42kg) and Clark Fattit( Point Fighting Older Cadets Male 28.1-32).

Pasig City, propelled by Arabella Taguinota’s six-gold medal haul in swimming, moved to second place with 25-27-40.

Erstwhile second-placer City of Cebu fell to third place with 20 golds, 15 silvers, and 21 bronzes while Davao is in close fourth with 20 -14-16, followed by Zamboanga City (18-6-5).

The Local Government Unit that will emerge as overall champion will receive a cash prize of P5 million with the second placer getting P4 million, the third P3 million, the third P2 million, and the fifth 1 million, respectively.

