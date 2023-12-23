Action between Magnolia and Converge in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, December 23, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots continued their dominant run in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the expense of the Converge FiberXers.

Magnolia pulled away from Converge in the fourth quarter for an 88-80 win, a day before Christmas Eve at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“Sobrang sama ng game namin. Di talaga kami nakaka-shoot, so kailangan yung respect sa kalaban. Lagi naman samin nire-remind ni coach yun,” said player of the game Jio Jalalon, who starred for his squad with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Jalalon credited their defense in the second half as well, saying that it was the key to their ninth win in 10 games.

“Buti na lang naka-depensa kami ng maayos kahit run and gun yung kalaban,” the former AU Chiefs star added.

Tyler Bey led the Hotshots in scoring with 27 markers, while also grabbing 13 boards, and dishing out three dimes.

Only separated by a possession after three quarters of action, the Hotshots pulled away in the final canto by limiting the Aldin Ayo-mentored squad to only three points in the first five minutes of the frame.

In that same span, Magnolia scored 17 points, and this allowed them to establish a lead that grew to as much as 14.

Converge tried to claw back for a final push by getting to within eight, but that was the closest that they could get as the FiberXers fell to 1-8 in the standings

Jamil Wilson was Converge’s leading scorer with 19 while also getting 10 boards, while Alec Stockton and Aljun Melecio finished with 13 and 12, respectively.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 88 – Bey 27, Jalalon 16, Laput 10, Eriobu 7, Lee 6, Sangalang 6, Abueva 6, Barroca 4, Dionisio 3, Dela Rosa 3, Tratter 0, Mendoza 0

CONVERGE 80 – Wilson 19, Stockton 16, Melecio 13, Arana 12, Santos 11, Wong 2, Caralipio 2, Ambohot 0, Fleming 0

QUARTERS: 18-15, 34-37, 60-62, 88-80