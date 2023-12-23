Action between Rain or Shine and TerraFirma in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioners' Cup, December 23, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA — After suffering five straight losses to open its 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign, the Rain or Shine ElastoPainters have now won four straight games.

ROS had the TerraFirma Dyip as their latest victims after the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad dealt them their sixth consecutive loss as the E-Painters concluded their assignments for the calendar year.

“Alam namin pag nanalo sila, magtatabla tabla kami sa eighth place. They’re also fighting for survival in this game,” the outspoken mentor said during the postgame press conference.

Coming into the contest, ROS was at 3-5, while TerraFirma was standing at 2-6.

That is why Guiao hailed his troops’ performance, especially since they are now holding the solo eighth spot with only two games left.

“They really had a chance, and alam namin na they would play their hardest to beat us in this game,” he said.

“Yung lahat ng panalo namin iba-iba yung best player so mas spread out yung credit tiyaka yung contribution. Usapan din namin na gusto namin magpasko na galing sa panalo,” he added.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mentor also poked fun at how they ended their 2023 assignments with a win, especially since he already had plans on focusing on the next conference after they started the 2023 Commissioner's Cup winless.

“This is going to be our last game for the year, so magandang kumain ng Noche Buena at Media Noche ng galing sa panalo,” he said.

“Tatagay ka tiyaka pulutan ng galing sa panalo, hindi masama loob mo. Pinaghirapan talaga namin para ma-preserve namin yung gains namin,” he added.

But on a more serious note, Guiao was glad how Rain or Shine rose back from the dead.

“Kahit sino naman ano? Pag naka limang talo kang sunod-sunod, mag-iisip ka na baka kailangan mag handa ka na. Tanggapin mo yung katotohanan. Pero nag sunod sunod yung panalo ngayon” Guiao said, while also hailing ROS’ locals.

“Kahit nung natatalo kami, masaya ako sa locals. Hindi lang pala kami makapag-blend dun sa import namin.”

The PBA champion coach also gave his replacement import Demetrius Treadwell his praises for being instrumental in their win streak.

“Ibang klaseng import siya,” said Guiao of Treadwell, who replaced Dajuan Summers.

“Yun talaga yung hinahabol namin sa kanya. Yung rebounding niya,” he said, after Treadwell finished with 19 rebounds.

When asked how they would be continuing their performance, the former Red Bull mentor remained faithful to how he has preached playing hoops ever since — an emphasis on sharing the rock.

“Just continue playing team ball,” said Guiao.

“I’m very happy with our assists stats. Gumanda depensa namin pagdating ni Tre. May inside presence kami, may rebounding kami. Alam namin hindi siya heavy scorer, pero marunong siya pumasa. Nakikita niya yung locals pag libre sila,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO