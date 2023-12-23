Faith Nisperos and Alyssa Valdez. Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – In an episode of "Aces" on the Pilipinas Live app released Saturday, Akari Charger Faith Nisperos revealed her dream teammate in a volleyball team.

Her answer was obvious, at least according to her: Alyssa Valdez, a stalwart from the Ateneo de Manila University who also plays for Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and won the All-Filipino title earlier this month.

Akari ended up in seventh place in the same PVL conference.

Valdez asked the question to Nisperos in the "Aces" episode: "If you have a dream teammate, who would that be?" raised Valdez.

"That would be you, of course (referring to Alyssa Valdez). Iba pa rin someone na I idolize, someone I look up to, to be actually on the same court lalo na representing the country. That would be one dream come true," Nisperos answered.

Nisperos also said Valdez inspired her to "go big" in volleyball.

"You're one of the first people na inspired me na actually to go big and to play in UAAP," Nisperos said as she offered her first Ateneo jersey to Valdez. "So this one, I credit talaga for you."

"Thank you, thank you again for choosing the Ateneo way," Valdez responded.

In the same episode, Nisperos also revealed why Ateneo was her dream university in college.

"Well, it was always at the back of my head na Ateneo 'yung dream school ko. First, roots eh, doon ako nanggaling. My values, my core, natutunan ko sa Ateneo," she said.

Raised in Davao City, Nisperos went to Ateneo de Davao University for her elementary education.

"What really made me choose to go there is my dream na I want to have a degree from Ateneo de Manila (University), and of course, bonus na 'yung makakalaro pa ako under that name," Nisperos added.

Both were from the Ateneo volleyball program – Valdez played for the Blue Eagles in UAAP Seasons 74-78, while Nisperos donned the jersey in Seasons 82, and 84-85.

Valdez was UAAP's four-time Best Scorer, three-time Best Server, three-time Season MVP, and one-time Finals MVP.

Ateneo won two Shakey's V-League championships and two UAAP volleyball championships with Valdez.

Asked about her leadership role in the nest, Nisperos said she was "forced to grow up" since they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nisperos' rookie campaign in Season 82 was cut short by the pandemic, and UAAP volleyball only returned in 2022 where Nisperos and the Blue Eagles made the Final 4.

"Wow, from rookie to senior, ready ba ako? Kasi parang wala akong naging guide on how to do this. I was forced to grow up talaga, to lead. I just have to show what I can, do the performance I can, kasi that's how I got there naman eh, I just played my game," Nisperos said.

"Well, all my life kasi parang 'yun nga 'yung laging nafi-feed sa akin. I guess the way I handled it was acknowledging na may binigay si Lord sa akin na skills, gift na worth being sharing. And since there're already eyes on me, why not showcase what God gave me, diba?"

Nisperos, meanwhile, ended her stint with Ateneo in Season 85 after foregoing her final year of eligibility. The Blue Eagles also won a bronze medal with her during Season 84.

