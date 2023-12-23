The PUMA PH Hoops Squad. Handout by PUMA Philippines

MANILA — Several UAAP stars continue to make a splash even in the offseason as they join the PUMA PH Hoops Squad.

The UP Fighting Maroons’ Malick Diouf and Chicco Briones, the NU Bulldogs’ Patrick Yu and Jolo Manansala, FEU Tamaraws standout Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista, and the UE Red Warriors’ Jack Cruz-Dumont and Gjerard Wilson have inked deals with PUMA as they join Kai Sotto and the growling list of Filipino ballers who will represent the German brand.

“The PUMA PH Hoops Squad consists of young athletes who are arguably deemed the future of Philippine basketball,” said PUMA PH manager Paolo Misa.

“Recognizing the exceptional skills of the new breed of Pinoy hoopers in shaping the future of Philippine basketball, PUMA intends to play an active role in carving their path and etching their names in the country's sports history by providing them a support system to help them grow and develop as athletes,” he added.

Misa then added that they are also looking to add more players to their roster which already includes NBA young stars LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson.

“We aim to grow this exclusive group of elite basketball athletes. We will sign more athletes in the near future to further solidify this talented crop of players,” Misa said.

Our commitment to these athletes, who are no doubt some of the future of Philippine basketball, and the sports will live on,” he added.