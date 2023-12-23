Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots are at the top of the PBA yet again.

The Chito Victolero-mentored squad is currently leading the league in the standings with nine wins in 10 games, and this resulted in them getting a twice-to-beat incentive as they head into the playoffs.

“Malaking bagay yon kasi lahat ng hard work namin nung offseason hanggang ngayon at least, na-reward kami,” Victolero said during post-game.

“Good thing, we’re [already] in the playoffs. Mas maganda na yung good start kesa sa bad start, but again, this is not the end,” he added.

The returning Calvin Abueva is also a welcome presence for the team as he adds more to their already loaded lineup, but Victolero is remaining patient with his star forward.

“Regarding Calvin, Calvin is Calvin. Ganyan yung energy na maibibigay niya kahit naka-minutes restriction,” said the PBA champion coach.

“He has the energy, the rebounding, the toughness, and he helps dun sa mga category na ‘yon.”

“We want Calvin to play his game para ma-feel niya yung real battle. At least nakukuha niya yung timing, and magandang simula sa kanya going into the playoffs,” he added.

Still, Victolero is wary of how they must maintain their energy especially since he understands how tough and unpredictable the PBA playoffs are.

“Maraming number 1 na ‘di nakaka abot sa Finals,” he pointed out.

“But again, hindi don nagtatapos. We want to achieve something this conference, and we will work hard to achieve that goal.”

He stressed that one of the things they must have as they enter the postseason by gearing up with the proper mentality.

“It’s all about the proper mindset,” said Victolero.

“Playoffs are all about the will and the execution. Discipline to execute. We want to prepare physically and mentally for the playoffs. Playoffs is a different story,” he ended.

