Swiatek, Auger-Aliassime shine in World Tennis League

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and ATP World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued their singles winning streak at the first World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Swiatek, who won this season’s Roland Garros and US Open, moved past 2021 French Open finalist Anastacia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 6-4 6-3, on Thursday at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Pavlyuchenkova, who missed most of the current season with a knee injury, caught up from 0-2 and broke serve to lead at 5-3.

WTA Player of the Year and ITF World Champion Swiatek broke back then served out the first set, 6-4.

Pavlyuchenkova was the first to score a break in the second set, 2-1, but Swiatek was able to even things out at 3-3, courtesy of a double fault by the Russian.

The Polish champion broke once more for a 5-3 edge, then finished off the match strongly with a service hold, 6-3.

In the men’s singles match, Auger-Aliassime held off 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria in straight sets.

The Canadian even saved two set points while on serve at 4-5, then went on to dominate the tiebreak to take the first set, 7-6(2).

The second set went to a tiebreak as well, where Auger-Aliassime trailed his Austrian opponent before pulling away at 6-6 to clinch victory at 7-6(6).

Swiatek and Auger-Aliassime’s wins on Thursday propelled their Kites team to the top of the standings despite their squad’s mixed doubles loss.

Auger-Aliassime and former Doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza of India failed to sustain their come-from-behind attempt against Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan of the Hawks, 5-7, 6-3, 5-10.

In the first set, Mirza’s serve was broken at 5-5, leading Rybakina to serve out the set, 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime and Mirza turned things around to claim the second set, 6-3, particularly in the second game where they broke for a 2-0 lead after Zverev saved two break points then committed a double fault on the deciding point at deuce.

Zverev and Rybakina fought on in the super tiebreak, where they reclaimed the match at 10-5.

The Kites, which also has World No. 11 Holger Rune of Denmark and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard of Canada, edged out the Hawks, 42-31, on Day 4 of the WTL.

Teams are given one point for each game they win, with the triumphant squad of the day receiving five bonus points.

The top two teams with the greatest number of points after the exhibition matches on Friday will face off in the final on Saturday.

Also competing at the WTL are the Falcons composed of former World No. 1 and 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia, World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, World No. 13 Paula Badosa of Spain, and World No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios of Australia, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada, World No. 4 Carolina Garcia of France, former Doubles No. 3 Rohan Bopanna of India, and former World No. 18 Andreas Seppi of Italy.



The WTL, which runs from December 19 to 24, is dubbed as “The Greatest Show on Court” as it features not only elite tennis players but also renowned international musical acts such as Tiësto, Wizkid, Ne-Yo, deadmau5, Mohamed Ramadan, and Armin van Buuren.

