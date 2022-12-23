Bay Area's Brian Goorjian and Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone. FILE/PBA Images

The best-of-7 title series between Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area is seen as a coaching battle between two accomplished basketball mentors.

But Tim Cone and Brian Goorjian prefer to point the spotlight on their players.

After all, they coaches said, they wouldn't have reached the finals without their faithful wards.

"I think we both agreed that it's going to be decided by players, not by us," said Ginebra's Cone during the pre-finals presser Friday.

"The game is going to come down to the players," Bay Area's Goorjian said, echoing the sentiment of his Ginebra counterpart.

The Kings and the Dragons will kick off the hostilities on Christmas Day.

Cone is the winningest coach in PBA history, and is now seeking his 25th championship.

Goorjian, meanwhile, is considered the most accomplished coach in the annals of NBL Australia with a total of six championships.

But Cone emphasized, "The finals is always a players' game."

"The players are going to step up and shine, and that's basically what you want for them. You want them to shine. Probably, the hype before, it will maybe me and coach Brian. But once the game starts, it's all going to be about the players. And that's what I'm looking forward to and watch these guys perform," said Cone.

"We got into this position because we got good players. We're playing a team that has good players and I got a team, a very talented team that I'm excited about, and we're looking forward to that competition," said Goorjian.

