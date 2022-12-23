Sandro Reyes celebrates after scoring his first goal for the Azkals. From the PFF's Twitter page

The Philippine national football team bounced back in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup with a 5-1 win over Brunei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Friday.

Powered by Jens Rasmussen's brace, the Azkals claimed a breakthrough victory in the group stage of the tournament.

Kenshiro Daniels, who scored a brace during their loss to Cambodia, fired the opening salvo for the Azkals in the 7th minute.

Sandro Reyes followed it up with his first international goal in the 12th to raise the nationals' lead to 2-0 before halftime.

In the 50th minute, it was Jhan Jhan Melliza's turn to notch an international goal with a left-footed strike that found the back of the net.

Then came Rasmussen's goal in the 52nd coming off a transition for the Philippines' 4-0 lead.

Razimi Ramili managed to score one for Brunei in the 68th, but Rasmussen capped the victory for the Azkals with another goal during stoppage time.

The victory was good for 3 full points for the Philippines.

It was the nationals' first win under new Spanish coach Josep Ferre.

The Azkals opened their Mitsubishi Electric Cup campaign with a 2-3 defeat to Cambodia on Tuesday despite a brace from Daniels.

The Azkals are with Brunei, Cambodia, Thailand and Indonesia in Group A.

In the other game, Indonesia defeated Cambodia, 2-1.