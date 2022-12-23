Kai Sotto. File photo

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton has likened Kai Sotto to an NBA great who represented his country well in professional basketball.

Bruton said the 20-year-old beanpole is similar to Yao Ming of China in terms of popularity.

"Yao Ming is big in China. And Kai Sotto is the Philippines’ version of Yao Ming," he said in Episode 3 of Unrivalled: Inside NBL23.

Although Sotto did not make the cut in the recent NBA draft, Bruton said the young cager has lots of potential.

"Not everyone gets drafted and it's not the end of the world," he said.

"Kai Sotto is a promising player when he puts it all together. And he's still learning. He's evolving and he's going to help us to get where we need to get to."

Sotto, for his part, admitted he carries the responsibility of representing the Philippines wherever he goes.

"The Philippines is a basketball country, pretty much everybody plays or watches basketball. They're really crazy fans and I appreciate their support every time to I keep in mind everything I do is for them," said Sotto.

"I watched the national team when I was really young and I just saw how they succeeded, how they inspired a lot of kids my age and how they inspired a lot of people. I think that’s one of our biggest goals wherever I go, to represent my country well and inspire other people that they can achieve great things as well."

RELATED VIDEO