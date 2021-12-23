

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will celebrate the "Season of Joy" this Friday and Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum, with four games in front of a live audience.

Highlighting the extravaganza is the latest edition of the Manila Clasico, as Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia face off on Christmas Day.

The PBA is partnering with the Quezon City Mayor's Office in this special presentation after Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed support for the event that serves as part of her "Pamaskong Handog" to Quezon City residents.

"Wala akong maibabalik sa dire-diretsong suporta ni Mayor Joy Belmonte kung hindi malalim na pasasalamat," said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

"She gave consent to the opening of the Smart Araneta Coliseum to our dear fans. And now, she's with us with her support for our Christmas special. Our deep gratitude to her," he added.

Before the Christmas Clasico, the PBA kicks off its "Season of Joy" with the NLEX-Phoenix Super LPG game at 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, it will be San Miguel vs. TerraFirma at 4:00 p.m., and TNT Tropang GIGA against Rain or Shine at 6:45 p.m.

Complimentary tickets will be distributed to Quezon City residents by the Office of the Mayor.

All four games are expected to have implications in the playoff race, with the Road Warriors, the Gin Kings and the Hotshots among the early frontrunners in the fight for the Top Four that reward twice-to-beat incentive in the quarters.

The Beermen, the Elasto Painters and the Fuel Masters are in the middle of the pack with their identical 2-2 slates, with the Tropang Giga right behind them at 1-2, followed by the Dyip at 1-3.

