PSC funds relief operations for Odette survivors

A girl stands at a makeshift shelter following the destruction of houses due to by typhoon Odette (international name: Rai), in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, Philippines, December 21, 2021. Jilson Tiu, Greenpeace/Handout via Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Thursday announced that it will release P2 million for relief efforts in the areas devastated by typhoon Odette.

Fr. Vicente Uy, a former PSC Executive Director and Commissioner, will spearhead the distribution of care packages in the typhoon-hit areas. He will supervise the relief operations in coordination with the concerned local government units, universities, and parishes.

Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Institute Deputy Director Marlon Malbog is organizing sports coordinators in the affected areas to assist Uy in the distribution of care packages.

"Fr. Uy has the leadership and integrity to be on top of this on the ground. We are directly coordinating with him," PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said in a statement.

"The PSC, archdioceses, universities, teachers, and the sports community will come together and help," he added.

According to latest reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the death toll from Typhoon Odette has risen to 258, while at least 568 persons were injured.

Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) was the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. It displaced 600,000 people when it smashed into the Visayas and Mindanao regions last Thursday.

"The PSC's compassion for the calamity victims and passion for the cause of humanity are deeply appreciated," Uy said.

Last Monday, the PSC partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines on the transport of 10,000 bottles of water and 900 mattresses to the local government of Bohol.

The PSC Board has also approved the release of P15,000 worth of financial assistance to the 136 athletes and 31 coaches who were affected by the typhoon.