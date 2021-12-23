PBA: Black prefers Meralco playing through the holidays

Coach Norman Black feels Meralco is very much on a roll especially after their tough 83-80 victory over all-Filipino champion Talk 'N Text on Wednesday.

But the Bolts won't be seeing another game until January 5 against the Alaska Aces.

"Gusto ko sana laro na lang, wala nang break," quipped Black following their game.

Meralco is one of few PBA clubs which started their Governors Cup campaign late.

The Bolts didn't play until last week when they crippled the Blackwater Elite.

"May dalawang laro lang kami so far, so I'm ready to put on my guys on the court already so that we can get some rhythm and hopefully, get some wins," he said.

"We're behind a lot of teams as far as games played is concerned. We want to play and get some rhythm."

It's going to be a busy schedule for the Bolts after the holidays. After meeting Alaska, Meralco will have to get through Magnolia on January 7, and NorthPort on January 9.