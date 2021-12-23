Jeric Teng played his best game in the MPBL Invitational to help Pasig-Sta. Lucia secure a third place finish. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas



MANILA, Philippines -- Pasig-Sta. Lucia vented its ire on Imus-Buracai de Laiya, 100-80, to salvage bronze in the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational powered by TM battle for third, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Realtors were fueled by a heartbreaking 77-72 defeat in the semifinal against Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot on Wednesday.

"After ng game siyempre masama 'yung loob namin, gusto rin naming pumasok ng finals. Ang nangyari, sa [group chat] namin nag usap naman, inistart ni cap [Jeric Teng] na bounce back kami today. So nag-follow na lang yung ibang players," said Pasig head coach Bong Dela Cruz.

Pasig settled for a slim 23-19 lead after the opening period where neither team could control the momentum. But the Realtors stepped on the gas in the second period to build a comfortable lead, and poured it on in the second half.

They built their biggest lead in the fourth quarter, 94-63, when Allen Mina nailed a triple with just under six minutes left.

Jeckster Apinan led the 20-point beating with 16 points and nine rebounds while Jeric Teng played his best game in the MPBL Invitational with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Ryan Costelo and Jerald Bautista added 12 apiece while Mythical Five member Fran Yu, who just played 13 minutes and five seconds, was limited to three points and four assists.

Pasig-Sta. Lucia will take home P200,000 as the third placer.

"We're just all thankful na nakabalik na ulit 'yung basketball, natuloy na ulit 'yung Chooks-to-Go MPBL... Very excited kami kasi maganda 'yung last season namin," said Pasig skipper Jeric Teng.

"We had small expectations from everyone but I think we exceeded it. So we were looking forward na makabalik ulit sa MPBL," he added.

On the other hand, Genmar Bragais paced Imus-Buracai de Laiya with 23 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Kurt Reyson chipped in 14 points including four triples while Jhaymo Eguilos had 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Adi Santos missed the contest after suffering a sprained ankle yesterday in their 82-76 loss to Nueva Ecija.

The Scores:

Pasig-Sta. Lucia 100 - Apinan 16, Teng 14, Bautista 12, Costelo 12, Lingganay 9, Arana 8, Caralipio 8, Mina 6, Ablaza 6, Chan 6, Yu 3, Pena 0.

Imus-Buracai de Laiya 80 - Bragais 23, Reyson 14, Melencio 10, Eguilos 10, Tan 6, Llagas 6, Mangalino 6, Medalla 3, Mescalado 2, Go 0, Fuentes 0.

Quarterscores: 23-19, 53-41, 77-56, 100-80.