Nueva Ecija's Mabulac is MPBL Invitational MVP

Nueva Ecija's Michael Mabulac receives the MPBL MVP award. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Nueva Ecija's Michael Mabulac was honored as the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational powered by TM, Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Mabulac, who played collegiate basketball at Jose Rizal University, edged Bicol-LCC's Mac Tallo in a close race.

The 30-year-old Mabulac averaged 13.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the pool phase, where he led the Rice Vanguards to a four-game sweep of Pool C.

"Hindi ko talaga 'to in-expect," said Mabulac. "Talagang blessed ako ngayong taon na ito at sana makuha namin yung championship."

Ahead of the MPBL Invitational, Mabulac also won Finals MVP honors in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go VisMin Super Cup.

Mabulac and Tallo headlined the All-MPBL team where they were joined by Imus-Buracai De Laiya's Adi Santos (12.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists), Pasig-Sta. Lucia's Fran Yu (11.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds), and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot's Michael Juico (19.0 points, 3.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals).

Marikina's Ato Ular was crowned as the Defensive Player of the Tournament after averaging 10.5 defensive rebounds per game.