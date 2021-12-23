Lance Stephenson #1 of the Grand Rapids Gold looks on against the G League Ignite during the 2021 G League Winter Showcase at the Mandalay Bay on December 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Lance Stephenson's last bucket in the NBA came more than 2 1/2 years ago.

Now, the longtime veteran guard is getting another shot.

The Atlanta Hawks signed Stephenson to a 10-day contract Wednesday with the Hawks having five players in the COVID-19 protocol.

Guard Lou Williams and swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

The Atlanta outbreak started when star guard Trae Young entered the protocol Sunday. Two days later, center Clint Capela and forward Danilo Gallinari joined Young on the list.

The Hawks gained roster hardship exemptions to sign Stephenson and guard Malcolm Hill.

Atlanta also will reportedly sign forward Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, according to ESPN.

The 31-year-old Stephenson had been playing for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League, where he averaged 19.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 12 games.

Stephenson last played for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 68 games. He spent his first four seasons with the Indiana Pacers before bouncing around with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and back to the Pacers before joining the Lakers.

In 508 career games (199 starts), Stephenson has averaged 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Before attempting a comeback in the G League this season, Stephenson spent the 2019-20 campaign in China, where he played for the Liaoning Dinosaurs.

Hill is a former Illinois forward who was averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Birmingham Squadron of the G League.

Iwundu has a 4.3 career scoring average in 223 NBA games with the Orlando Magic and Pelicans.

The Hawks (14-15) are slated to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.