Michael Mabulac had a double-double as Nueva Ecija advanced to the Finals of the MPBL Invitational. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Nueva Ecija held off Imus-Buracai de Laiya, 82-76, to advance to the finals of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational, Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They will face Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot, which knocked off Pasig-Sta. Lucia, 77-72, in the other semifinal pairing.

Byron Villarias delivered down the stretch for the Rice Vanguards, scoring eight points in a 19-3 Nueva Ecija rally that gave them a 74-61 lead with 3:55 to play.

Imus made one last rally, as Kurt Reyson and Ian Melecio uncorked a 13-4 run that made it a four-point game with still 1:27 to go.

Renz Palma and Jhaymo Eguilos then exchanged baskets before Villarias bagged the game with two free throws in the final 13 seconds.

Villarias, who put up 10 points in the fourth quarter, finished with 13 points and six rebounds to keep Nueva Ecija spotless in six games.

Michaela Mabulac, who was crowned the MPBL Invitational MVP prior to the game, delivered 17 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals while JP Sarao added 13 points and eight boards.

Chris Bitoon had 12 points, eight boards, and four assists.

On the other hand, Leo Najorda pumped 24 points while Melencio poured 22 markers in the loss that ended Imus' Cinderella run.

Meanwhile, Basilan also had to weather a last-ditch rally by Pasig despite leading by as much as 18 points, 60-42, in the third quarter.

With Fran Yu leading the way, the Realtors rallied in the fourth to trim the lead to just four, 72-76, with 27 seconds left.

Jonathan Uyloan then iced the game with a split on the line with 17 seconds remaining.

Michael Juico put up an all-around performance of 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, and four steals to keep Basilan undefeated in six games.

Jay Collado supplied 17 points and four rebounds while Encho Serrano added 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists for Basilan.

The finals is set for 8:30 p.m. at the MOA Arena, while Imus-Buracai de Laiya will face Pasig-Sta. Lucia in the third place game at 1:00PM.

The scores:

Nueva Ecija vs. Imus:

Nueva Ecija 82 - Mabulac 17, Villarias 13, Sarao 13, Bitoon 12, Gutang 9, Sumang 7, Palma 6, Bulacanag 5, Gozum 0, Dario 0.

Imus-Buracai De Laiya 76 - Najorda 24, Melencio 22, Eguilos 12, Reyson 9, Mangalino 7, Bragais 2, Llagas 0, Rogado 0, Mescalado 0, Tan 0, Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 18-16, 37-35, 53-53, 82-76.

Basilan vs. Pasig

Basilan-Jumbo Medical 72 - Juico 23, Collado 17, Serrano 14, Gimpayan 11, Uyloan 9, Reyes 1, Bondoc 1, Siruma 1, Manalang 0, Taganas 0, Bringas 0.

Pasig-Sta. Lucia 72 - Yu 22, Bautista 13, Apinan 12, Mina 6, Arana 5, Lingganay 5, Teng 4, Ablaza 3, Costelo 2, Caralipio 0, Chan 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16, 49-35, 65-53, 77-72.