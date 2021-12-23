Alaska's Olu Ashaolu puts up a shot against the Blackwater Bossing. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- The Alaska Aces are hoping for the best for import Olu Ashaolu, who had to make an early exit in their PBA Governors' Cup game against the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ashaolu was subbed out at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter after reportedly hurting his calf, and did not return to the game. He had 10 points and seven rebounds at the time of his exit, having made just one of five field goals.

"Actually, we're hoping that he's okay, but he kinda felt something in his lower extremities," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso told reporters after the game.

The Aces still went on to dominate the Bossing without their import, taking a 98-75 triumph to snap a two-game slide.

"I'm hoping he just started to cramp, so we're praying na 'yun lang 'yun," Cariaso said of Ashaolu.

However, the coach also admitted that he is still unsure of the import's status.

"I don't know what's happening yet. I'm praying that it's no more than cramps, so sana 'yun lang 'yun. Obviously it's severe enough and serious enough where hindi siya makabalik," he added.

"Even if I wanted to bring him back, I wasn't going to be able to, so again, we're praying that it's just severe cramps. So, we'll diagnose him and see what happens, and we should know within the next few days," said Cariaso.

Losing Ashaolu would be a big blow to the Aces as the import has proven to be a good fit in their roster. In five games, Ashaolu is averaging 19.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

After his debut against NorthPort last December 9, Cariaso had dubbed Ashaolu as "our perfect guy," with Jeron Teng also touting his chemistry with the Aces.

Cariaso nonetheless acknowledged that they have a contingency plan in place should Ashaolu become unavailable due to injury.

"That's something that, yes, [we have] a plan for," he said. "We hope you never have to execute what that plan is, but if it entails, again, and he can't go, then we'll have to kinda cross that bridge when we get there."

The Aces intend to wait for an official diagnosis for Ashaolu before taking their next steps. They won't return to action January 5, when they take on the Meralco Bolts.

"We have a couple weeks. I think that helps us and benefits us, so we're not gonna make a drastic decision unless we're absolutely sure," said Cariaso.

Ashaolu, 33, previously played for the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2018 and 2019 Governor's Cup, though both stints were cut short by injuries. In 2019, he played just five games before being replaced by Manny Harris.

