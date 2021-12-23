It will be Atlantic City for Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo and WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. on January 22.

The title fight will take place at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey and it will be aired live on Showtime.

The unbeaten Pinoy prospect earned the mandatory title shot against the crafty American boxer following an impressive outing against Julio “El Pollito” Ceja.

Magsayo knocked Ceja out cold in the 10th round despite being knocked down himself in Round 5.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity to fight for the WBC world title," said Magsayo in Carlos Costa's report to Philboxing.

“This is the fight that I want. I have worked hard for years. I will come to win and take this opportunity."

Magsayo will have his hands full against Russell, who is known for his slick fighting style.

Russell has held the WBC featherweight strap since March 2015 when he stopped in 4 rounds Mexican multi-division world champion Jhonny Gonzalez to capture the belt.

He also comes from a family of boxers. He is trained by his dad/coach Gary Russell Sr., while his 2 younger brothers are also boxers.

The only knock on Russell's record is his lack of activity. He has only defended his crown 5 times since winning it in 2015.

His last fight was against Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia in February 2020. He won via unanimous decision.

But Russell is confident it won't matter against Magsayo.

“I am ready, and I've been waiting to show my talent and get back in the ring," he said.