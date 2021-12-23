Boxing: Casimero keeps title after complying with WBO's conditions

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ruled that Filipino champion John Riel Casimero will retain his title despite failing to show up for his mandatory title defense against the UK's Paul Butler in Dubai.

The WBO said Casimero was able to comply with its show-cause order following his failure to make it to the weigh-ins due to severe viral gastritis.

"We believe the submitted evidence suffices for a justified cause, and therefore, Casimero retains the WBO Champion status," said the WBO in its resolution released on Thursday. (LINK ON RESOLUTION )

"In essence, all the supportive evidence concluded that Casimero's diagnosis was Viral Gastritis. Furthermore, these findings were rendered by duly licensed physicians and certified by the respective medical institutions."

The resolution was signed by Luis Batista Salas, chairman of the WBO championship committee.

Casimero was earlier reported to be taken to the hospital after falling ill prior to the weigh-ins.

The fight, promoted by Richard Schaefer's Probellum, was scheduled to take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

The WBO has granted 15 days to determine whether they will proceed to reschedule the Casimero-Butler bout.

The WBO, however, added conditions for the fight.

"In the event that John Riel Casimero does not attend the official weigh-in for any reason whatsoever, the WBO bantamweight Championship Title will be declared Vacant "Ipso Facto."

"In the event that John Riel Casimero is injured or suffers an injury, refuses to fight, or is unavailable to participate, fight or engage for any reason whatsoever, the WBO bantamweight Championship Title will be declared "Vacant," and John Riel Casimero shall be rated in the WBO Bantamweight World Ratings per the ABC and WBO Rating Criteria."