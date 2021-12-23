Blackwater's replacement import Shawn Glover. Photo from PBA Rush

Blackwater takes a first step to end its free fall by bringing in a new import to replace Jaylen Bond.

Bond was already on his way out when the Elite absorbed another loss, their 24th straight overall, this time against Alaska on Wednesday. He could only muster 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Aces who went on to give the shorthanded Elite yet another 98-75 shellacking.

Prior to the game, Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy already revealed they are bringing in Shawn Glover if Bond fails to perform well against Alaska.

According to PBA rush, Glover is a Danish Cup Most Valuable Player who also won a championship while playing for the Bakken Bears in Denmark.

In his recent tournament in the Icelandic League, he led in scoring by averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.

Glover is just securing his work visa in the Philippines so he could fly in and play in Blackwater's game against Magnolia on January 5.