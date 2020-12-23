WATCH: PH's Pauline Lopez joins 'PJ Masks' campaign, shares taekwondo moveset

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez was among the players chosen to share their routines and movesets in the "Get Active with PJ Masks," a multi-territory collaborative campaign between the World Taekwondo Federation and the popular animated superhero property, PJ Masks.

The partnership, announced by Hasbro on Tuesday, is meant to engage children around the world in taekwondo.

It spans multiple markets and features 12 world taekwondo athletes, including Lopez, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and Asian Games bronze medalist.

The campaign aims to combine the global appeal of the popular animated series with the fun and accessibility of taekwondo to encourage children to take part in the sport.

A unique digital tutorial series and an interactive website have been created to help young fans of taekwondo and PJ Masks get active, have fun and master their own taekwondo-inspired superpowers.

"There couldn’t be a better time to get kids active and excited about sport and movement," said eOne's Rebecca Harvey, the executive vice-president for global marketing, family and brands.

"Action, heroism and integrity are central to the PJ Masks brand and these values are perfectly aligned with the World Taekwondo Federation's mission to teach taekwondo to kids around the world and channel their youthful energy into skills that will build strength and resilience," she added.

"We are delighted to partner with Hasbro to bring together our shared values and the skills of our world and Olympic stars. World Taekwondo is committed to connecting with young people around the world and getting them to practice taekwondo and live healthy lifestyles," said Dr. Chungwon Choue of World Taekwondo.

Aside from Lopez, the other taekwondo jins who will take part in the campaign are: Bianca Walkden (Great Britain), Dae-hoon Lee (Korea), Hatice Kubra Ilgun (Turkey), Jingyu Wu (China), Joel Gonzalez (Spain), Magda Wiet Henin (France), Maria Espinoza (Mexico), Milena Titoneli (Brazil), Panipak Wongpattanakit (Thailand), Tahir Guelec (Germany) and Vito Dell’Aquilla (Italy).

One by one, the Get Active ambassadors will share their created movements on World Taekwondo's social media accounts, as well as their own.

