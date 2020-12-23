PBA still unsure of import conferences for next season

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no certainty that the PBA can hold import conferences in its 46th season, given the complex situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has expressed his confidence that the Philippine Cup will push through next season, but the Commissioner's Cup and the Governor's Cup -- both of which feature reinforcements -- are still up in the air.

"As of now doon muna tayo sa All-Filipino, Philippine Cup," Marcial told reporters Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The PBA salvaged the All-Filipino conference of its 45th season, holding the tournament in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga. The two import conferences did not take place, however.

For 2021, the PBA will monitor the situation in the country and government regulations to determine if holding the import conferences is possible.

"Tingnan natin kung pwede na 'yung imports sa susunod," said Marcial. "Kasi, kung mag-April, May, June, mga July na 'yun. Baka pwede na 'yung mga imports."

The PBA intends to open its new season in April.

Marcial pointed out that even if they are allowed to hold import conferences, there's still the question of the players themselves wanting to go and play abroad.

"Papayag ba ang imports na pumunta dito? Kung may vaccine, wala tayong problema. Kung walang vaccine, papaano?" he said. "Paano 'yung isolation, quarantine nila?"

"Paano 'pag magpapalit ka ng import, ika-quarantine mo. Baka tapos na 'yung liga natin. So may mga ganoong aspects. So tingnan natin kung papaano," he added.

At the moment, they will first focus on planning for the Philippine Cup next season, as the league is still considering its options on how they will go about the conference. Another bubble is possible, but they are also thinking of a "closed circuit" system similar to what is done by European football leagues.

Of course, a lot of their decisions will depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country by that time, said Marcial.

"As of now, hindi ko talaga masasagot kasi hindi pa din natin talaga alam kung ano ang sitwasyon natin sa panahon na 'yun. Ganoon ang nasa isip namin," he explained.

