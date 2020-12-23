PBA bubble receives high approval rating from IATF

MANILA -- The PBA Bubble for the recent Philippine Cup has received high marks from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19.

Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Action Plan Against COVID-19, said the league deserves praise for successfully staging the Philippine Cup while enforcing COVID-19 protocols.

"Conservatively, siguro nasa mga 90 percent ang aking rating," Dizon told the PBA website. "Ang pinaka-importante ay walang nagkasakit."

The bubble was actually tested when a game official and a Blackwater player were tagged positive cases, leading to the temporary postponement of games.

With the the IATF's help and guidance, the games later resumed trouble-free.

Dizon credited the leadership of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Yung PBA bubble ay hindi magiging success kung hindi dahil sa tulong at kooperasyon ng PBA leadership sa pamumuno ni Commissioner Willie," said Dizon.

"Napakaganda ng samahan na nangyari noong PBA bubble dala na rin ng objective natin na siguraduhin na maging healthy and safe 'yung bubble."

Marcial, for his part, said adherence to protocols and the advice of officials like Dizon, helped the league get through.

"Sundin lang nila 'yung mga nilatag na protocols, palagay ko hindi na kayo magkakamali kasi nagawa namin," he said.

