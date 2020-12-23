MMA: Kingad wants another shot at ONE crown

Team Lakay's Danny Kingad in action. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- After seeing his return to the ONE circle cancelled for COVID-related reasons, Team Lakay's Danny Kingad is determined to make up for it in 2021.

Kingad has not fought since January, when he outpointed Wei Xie at ONE: Fire & Fury to rebound from a previous loss to flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

He was all set to return in early December against former ONE world champion Kairat Akhmetov, but exposure to a Team Lakay cornerman who tested positive for COVID-19 forced Kingad to withdraw from the card.

While Kingad is looking forward to enjoying the holidays with his family in Baguio City, he is also focused on his goals for next year.

"I'm looking to earn another long-awaited shot at the ONE World title," he declared. "I think I'm ready. I'm one big win away from getting to the top.

"I have only one goal on my mind, and that's making a run at ONE gold. I want to bring honor and glory to the Philippines," he added.

As early as now, Kingad is already declaring his intentions to challenge the winner of the upcoming showdown between Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

Moraes holds the ONE flyweight belt, and Johnson -- the former UFC flyweight king -- will try to end his reign when they meet on February 24 in Singapore.

"I would love to fight the winner of that fight some time in the near future," said Kingad.

The two losses in Kingad's record came against Moraes and Johnson, but the Filipino star believes he can beat either man in a rematch.

"I believe I've changed a lot since facing either of them, and they will be surprised," he said.

