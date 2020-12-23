LIVE BLOG: NBA season opener — Warriors-Nets, Lakers-Clippers

Kevin Durant departed the Golden State Warriors as a free agent after the 2018-19 season to join forces with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets, but due to injuries, the partnership never unfolded in a unique season.

On Wednesday (Manila time), the Nets will see the tandem in a meaningful game for the first time as Durant makes his Nets' debut against the Warriors, who visit Brooklyn with Stephen Curry fully healthy.

After the shortest offseason in league history, the Los Angeles Lakers will open defense of their NBA title by hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the second game.

Many believe the Lakers improved during the offseason, while Clippers are anxious to put last season's crushing playoff debacle behind them. — With a report from Field Level Media, Reuters