Karate: James delos Santos scores second hat trick before Christmas

James Delos Santos did it again.

The world's top e-Kata player bagged 3 gold medals from 3 online tournaments for his second hat trick this month.

This put his total gold medal count to 33.

The decorated karateka topped the Okinawa E-Tournament World Series #3, Third Dutch Open E-Tournament and Athlete's E-Tournament Finale, which all took place on Monday.

De Los Santos, a veteran of the Southeast Asian Games, first logged a hat trick early this month when he dominated the E-Karate Games, Second Euro Grand Prix, and Rome International Endas Karate Cup.

This firmly secured his status as the top ranked men's e-kata player in the world.

"It’s a second time I’ve scored a hat trick. I still have three more tournaments to finish before the year ends. I’m hoping for the best results to have a great exit from 2020," said De Los Santos in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

"I also wish for the world to return to normal."