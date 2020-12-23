Esports: F9 rules inaugural Smart Play: Squad Up tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- After five grueling rounds, F9 Esports emerged as the winner of the country's biggest non-professional Call of Duty Mobile - Garena tournament, Smart Play: Squad Up.

F9 Esports defeated Team Secret after a well-fought series that saw both squads trade numerous kills, particularly on the second day of the tournament.

F9 Esports beat over 100 other teams from North Luzon, Central Luzon, South Luzon, NCR, Visayas, and Mindanao to become the Grand Champion.

The team also won the Best of the Best award for producing the most highlights in the tournament and the Blitz award for winning in the fastest time possible. F9 member Dochaze won the One Man Army award for racking up the most kills in a match.

The tournament was Smart Communications Inc.'s latest effort to foster a sense of community among the growing number of Filipino Call of Duty Mobile - Garena players and fans.

