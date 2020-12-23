Boxing: Gaballo to celebrate win first before considering Rodriguez rematch

The camp of newly crowned WBC interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo would rather wait it out for now before answering Emmanuel Rodriguez's call for a rematch.

JC Mananquil, CEO of Sanman Promotions, said they will sit down with Gaballo and map out his future plans following his split decision win against the Puerto Rican.

"Inaayos pa namin kung kailan siya uuwi, pero anytime soon uuwi siya," said Mananquil in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Gaballo engaged Rodriguez in a close 12-round fight, chasing the Puerto Rican for most part of the bout.

Mananquil insisted that the judges saw his boxer did enough to win the title.

"Pinanood namin ulit. The fight was really close, lamang si Reymart ng kaunti because he was the aggressor," he said.

Mananquil said the outcome became controversial because of the commentators.

"Minsan kasi ang commentator nabe-brainwash nila ang nanonood, but for us we won that fight," he said. "Nakita nyo naman pagtapos ng laban. Full of energy pa siya."

Rodriguez's camp claimed robbery and asked for a rematch from the WBC.

Mananquil said they will let Gaballo rest first before discussing his next move.



"We'll celebrate muna. We'll think of that pagkatapos. Gusto muna naming mag-usap lahat," he said.