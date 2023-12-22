Senators share Christmas wishes for self, country

Senate of the Philippines building in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Amid the rising tension between the Philippines and China, skyrocketing prices of food commodities, and other problems gripping the country, senators continue to hope for a better nation as they share their wishes this Christmas.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said his wish as a legislator is to see the approval into law of the mandatory ROTC bill.



“Sana maipasa yung ROTC bill, yun lang ang nasa bucket list ko. Mukhang imposible naman 'yung ating Restoration of Death Penalty for High-Level Drug Traffickers. Medyo nahirapan tayo doon, eto na lang ROTC ang nasa bucket list ko,” Dela Rosa told journalists.



For his personal wish, Dela Rosa is praying for his continued health “so I can do more.”



“Mas healthy pa... Sana mag-asawa na si Rock (son) para magka-apo na ako na Dela Rosa talaga (ang apelyido),” the senator added.



Sen. JV Ejercito’s personal Christmas wish meantime is for the continuous health and safety of his aging parents – former president Joseph Estrada and former San Juan Mayor Guia Gomez.



“Matatanda na rin kasi sila,” Ejercito said.



Ejercito’s other Christmas wish is to see the end of “political bickering.”



“﻿There are a lot of problems that need to be fixed, nalulungkot ako ang aga ng bangayan, one year pa lang nagsimula na. How can we fix problems kung ngayon pa lang nagsisimula na ang political bickering? I am calling for a ceasefire. I am expecting na all Filipinos will be on this together,” said Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee.



Sen. Francis Tolentino, the outgoing chairman of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, shared that his wish was for China to have a "wake up call."



“Ang pangarap ko, ang dasal ko ay maibsan na yung hidwaan sa West Philippine Sea. Kasi apektado lahat... Ang Christmas wish ko ay sana, magising-gising na ang China na hayaan na tayo dahil atin naman talaga yun, di ba?” stressed Tolentino, who also chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones.

The senator also conveyed his wish for the improvement of Filipino students’ ability in reading and math and a "performing" Cabinet members.



“Peace for all, and then a healthy populace, Tapos maka-recover sana ang mga bata natin sa mathematics and reading. And for our newly-appointed Cabinet members to really live to the expectation especially on agriculture and health,” Tolentino said.



A “strong body” will always be his personal Christmas wish, Tolentino said.

