AP Bren and Onic Esports battle in the grand finals of the M5 World Championship in Manila on December 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Esports Organization is finalizing a blueprint for a facility dedicated to holding sporting events.

PESO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo said this during the Philippine esports body's Thanksgiving Night.

"In 2024, PESO is resolute in fostering esports talent through the advancement of our esports facility. Our focus on enhancing esports infrastructure reflects our commitment to providing top-tier environments for players to hone their skills," Marcelo said.

Players can train and organizers can conduct online events in the facility, he said.

"Moreover, our commitment extends beyond physical boundaries. PESO's esports facility is not just a space; it's a dynamic broadcast center, bringing online events to life with cutting-edge technology and production values. PESO's vision for 2024 is to create spaces that inspire excellence and propel esports to new heights," Marcelosaid.

PESO is processing the funding for the facility's building, it said without sharing other details.

The major championships held in the last few months in the country include the M5 World Championships in Rizal Memorial Coliseum, and the upcoming Predator League to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.