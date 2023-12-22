MANILA -- Christian David led the Blackwater local side in scoring with 17 points on 7 out of 10 shooting from the field, showing the potential why the Bossing picked him second overall in this year’s draft.

They, however, absorbed a loss against Robert Bolick-led NLEX,104-97, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Although Blackwater is at the bottom of the team standings at 1-8, the former Butler Bulldog has adjusted to the Pinoy style of play, acknowledging the physicality here compared to the US and Canada.

"I’d say it’s definitely more physical you know, I’m adjusting well now it took me a while but I’m getting comfortable with the help of my teammates and coaches,” David said.

The Fil-Canadian is thankful that the Bossing drafted him as they continue to help the 6-6 forward blossom.

"They’re giving me confidence so I’m lucky to be on this team, they’re letting me make mistakes so you know it’s a good feeling when they have confidence in me," David added.

David said he is in a good spot as he has another Fil-Canadian colleague, James Kwekuteye, to rely on the team.

“It’s good we know each other from back then we actually played against each other back in the day in the Filipino tournaments so it’s good to play with him again, he’s just adjusting but he’ll come around.”

Christian heard his name in the first round while Kwekuteye got picked in the second round. The former was happy that they’re on the same side now after playing against each other in Ontario: “I was excited, I was excited, I mean you know it’s always good to see someone you know familiar and you know competed against so good to have him on my team and not play against.”

Before entering the PBA, a former Gilas standout reached out to him to play in the local league while he was still in Butler, David said.

“Yeah, Matthew Wright, he actually reached out to me like a few years ago while I was still at Butler and he said you should consider the Philippines and he kept in touch with me and you know I’m glad I met him and he kinda helped me with this process,” the Bossing rookie said.

Here is some advice he could give to Filipino-Canadians who are at the crossroads for their basketball careers regarding whether to stay in Canada or move to Manila: “I’d say definitely consider the Philippines, there’s nothing like it. The Philippines loves basketball so you know you can’t go wrong playing here and you know making a career out here, so yeah definitely consider.”

The versatile wingman, who traces his roots to Pampanga as his parents both hail from the province, revealed that La Salle tried to recruit him to the UAAP.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, I think La Salle was probably the only one that recruited me like seriously. I did like a couple of practices back then when I came here for family vacation but yeah just La Salle,” David revealed to ABS-CBN News .

Asked if he would win championships if he went to La Salle, David had a resounding answer: “Of course, of course, of course yeah.”