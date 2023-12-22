Esports: FC Barcelona enters competitive Valorant

Elite football club FC Barcelona will be entering the Valorant scene starting next year.

Barca eSports is included among teams competing in the Valorant Challengers - Spain, to be held starting January next year.

🔵El Barça eSports serà un dels vuit equips que conformarà la #VALORANTRising x MediaMarkt Intel 2024 de @LVPesVALORANT. 🔴



Us hi esperem el pròxim 15 de gener pel tret de sortida de la lliga nacional de @VALORANTes!#ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/mdxufED3BB — Barça eSports 🎮 (@FCBeSports) December 21, 2023

If Barca eSports is lucky, it could get into the highest ranks of the competitive scene, with the Valorant Challengers tilt awarding 1-2 slots for the Valorant Champions Tour circuit to one lucky team who will make the cut in Europe.

Among those included in the VCT international leagues are Pinoy squad Team Secret, American top dog squad Sentinels, and current world champions Evil Geniuses.

Famous sports organizations' presence in the esports scene is not new.

In fact, the Golden State Warriors has Golden Guardians, which recently announced it was not competing in the USA's League of Legends' league - the League Championship Series or the professional leauge for LoL in US and Canada.