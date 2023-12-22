MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors snapped its four-game losing streak after winning over the Blackwater Bossing, 104-97, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Robert Bolick led all scorers with 30 points and had a game-high 15 assists as he got his first win as a Road Warrior.

He also scored the Road Warriors' last four points from two free throws and a layup to secure the win for NLEX as coach Frankie Lim said it’s a “must-win” game for them.

Blackwater was leading entering the third quarter but NLEX had a strong fourth quarter as it out-scored Blackwater, 27-18.

The win was also a birthday gift to import Stokley Chaffee Jr. who is celebrating his birthday today. The former Tennessee State Tiger had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

“Ganda ng sistema namin and mga coaches namin, 'yung video sessions. 'Yung transition namin napadali dahil 'yun nga sa mga coaches namin. Babait din ng mga teammates ko,” said the 2018 third overall pick.

Chris Ortiz led the way for the Bossing with 27 points and seven rebounds, who saw its losing streak extend to eight games.

The Road Warriors picked up their third win keeping their playoff aspirations alive.