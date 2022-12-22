From the FEU Tamaraws Facebook page

MANILA -- Head coach Olsen Racela is leaving Far Eastern University (FEU) after five seasons.

The retired PBA star, who has been with the Tamaraws since Season 80, will be vacating his post, according to the university.

"Coach Olsen Racela is stepping down as Head Coach of the FEU Tamaraws Men's Basketball Team. Coach Olsen led the team to four UAAP Final Four appearances in 5 seasons," FEU said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We thank Coach Olsen for guiding our Tamaraws with class and for always instilling the proper values."

Despite making it to the Final 4 four times under Racela, the Tamaraws missed the semis in Season 85 after an awry 0-5 start, although they managed to finish the season with a 77-62 win over the University of Sto. Tomas.

