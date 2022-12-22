Grigor Dimitrov at the World Tennis League. Photo courtesy of WTL.

DUBAI – Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios of Australia suffered a 6-7(5), 3-6 loss at the inaugural World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates versus World No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Dimitrov replaced his Falcons teammate, 21-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who withdrew from the supposed Wimbledon final rematch “due to not feeling 100% well enough to play.”

It was the second win of the day for Dimitrov, who scored a come-from-behind victory with World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, 2-6, 7-6(4), 10-7, over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and former Doubles No. 3 Rohan Bopanna of India.

The Eagles clinched one match courtesy of World No. 4 and WTA Finals champion Carolina Garcia of France, who saw off World No. 13 and 2021 BNP Paribas Masters winner Paula Badosa of Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Despite the Eagles’ two losses on Wednesday at the Coca-Cola Arena, they topped the standings after Day 3 as every game counts in WTL.

Teams are awarded one point for every game they claim, with the winning squad of the day receiving five bonus points after taking part in three matches (mixed doubles, women’s singles, and men’s singles).

The top two teams with the most number of points after the round robin exhibition matches will clash in the final on Saturday.

“It’s always good to have these bonus matches (at the end of a season), and this is the best kind of pre-season you could wish for,” said Kyrgios. “I love playing in team events. You rarely get that during the year. It’s fun. It’s definitely an experience.”

Despite being unable to play on Wednesday, former World No. 1 Djokovic spent time on the bench supporting his team, even showing off some dance moves during a couple of changeovers.

The thrilling mixed doubles match between the Falcons and Eagles saw Andreescu and Bopanna taking the first set, 6-2, with their crafty volley winners.

More excitement ensued in the second set as a Sabalenka return of serve forehand winner in the opening game made Djokovic stand from the bench.

A crucial backhand volley winner from Andreescu that made the Eagles break for 3-2 made the crowd erupt, brought Kyrgios to the floor, and led Djokovic to stand in amazement.

The Falcons caught up and clinched the tiebreak, 7-6(4), then went on to triumph in the closely contested super tiebreak, 10-7.

Meanwhile, Garcia broke serve to take the first set via a Badosa double fault, 6-4, and saved a break point to serve out the match, 6-3.

“It was a great atmosphere out there and I really played a good match,” stated Garcia. “I’m playing with this team format for the first time and I really enjoy it. It’s really good fun, a different experience.”

Finally, the men’s singles match had no breaks of serve in the first set, with Dimitrov taking the tiebreak at 7-6(5).

The Bulgarian broke serve to be at 4-3 after Kyrgios managed to save three break points, and Dimitrov broke again to take the match, 6-3.

The WTL, which runs from December 19 to 24, features the Kites composed of WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, World No. 11 Holger Rune of Denmark, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard, and former Doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza of India.

The Hawks complete the elite four-team lineup, featuring Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and World No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany, 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem of Austria, and 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastacia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Dubbed “The Greatest Show on Court,” WTL boasts of having an international musical act’s performance after the tennis matches: Tiësto on Monday, Wizkid on Tuesday, Ne-Yo on Wednesday, deadmau5 on Thursday, Mohamed Ramadan on Friday, and Armin van Buuren on Saturday.

