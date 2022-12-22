AFF Mitsubishi Cup: Azkals seek breakthrough vs Brunei

The Philippine Azkals' Kenshiro Daniels. www.affmitsubishielectriccup.com

The Philippine national football team will head back to their home turf at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila as they face Brunei in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Friday.

The Azkals, who are coming off a 3-2 loss to Cambodia, are looking for their first win in the Southeast Asian tournament.

Kickoff is set at 6 p.m.

The nationals hope to collect the full points against the visiting team, as a draw or defeat will jeopardize their goal of coming out as one of the top two teams in Group A, which also include last year’s finalists Thailand and Indonesia.

Brunei lost to Thailand in their opening match, 0-6.

The Azkals' new Spanish coach Josep Ferre is also hoping that playing before the home crowd will fire up the Filipinos against Brunei.

Ferre will rely on a squad made up of players who don’t have plenty of international experience, and a few veterans, including Stephan Schrock.