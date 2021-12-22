

Filipina karatekas Jamie Lim and Junna Tsukii will both bring home silver medals from the 2021 Asian Karate Championships, held this week at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Lim and Tsukii, both Southeast Asian Games gold medalists, each won three matches to advance to the final in their respective categories, but fell at the last hurdle.

Tsukii, competing in the female kumite -50kg, lost to hometown bet Moldir Zhangbyrbay. The Kazakh karateka, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, won the gold medal match, 9-5.



On her way to the final, Tsukii defeated South Korea's Jung Ji Young (4-1) and Hong Kong's Tsang Yee Ting (9-0), before edging Hawraa Al Ajmi of the United Arab Emirates (3-2).

Lim, meanwhile, bowed to 20-year-old Sarah Alameri of UAE in the final of the female kumite -61kg, 2-1.

The 24-year-old Lim advanced to the final of her division after a 5-4 win against Ku Chih-Ling of Chinese-Taipei, a 1-0 win over Kymbat Toitonova of Kyrgyzstan, and another 1-0 win against Joud Aldrous of Jordan.

Another Filipina, Sakura Alforte, won bronze in the women's individual kata, as well as in the under-21 female kata.

Completing the Philippine team in the Asian championships are: Remon Misu (Under-21 kumite female -61kg), Alwyn Batican (male kumite -67kg), Ivan Agustin (male kumite -75kg), and John Enrico Vasquez (Under-21 men's kata).

Misu won a bronze in her division after a 3-0 win against Chow Hei Wood of Hong Kong in the repechage. She lost to the eventual gold medalist, Atousa Golshadnezhad of Iran, in her first match.

Vasquez also won bronze in the Under-21 men's kata.

