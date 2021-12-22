'The Apprentice: ONE Championship' to air on Netflix



MANILA, Philippines -- The first season of the business reality TV series "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will premiere on Netflix in the first quarter of 2022, the promotion announced on Wednesday.

The first season of the competition originally aired from March to June of this year, with Venezuelan sales director Jessica Ramella emerging triumphant. Louie Sangalang, a procurement consultant from the Philippines, was the runner-up.

"The first season of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' was a smashing success," ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement.

"After a fantastic reception in Asia, it’s time for the rest of the world to experience the toughest and most unique version of 'The Apprentice' in history," he added. "On behalf of ONE Championship, I am truly honored for all the support we have received for the show, and I'm excited to premiere the series to a broader audience."

The first season of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" consisted of 13 episodes.

It recently won two major awards in the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021, taking home trophies for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, and Best Adaptation of an Existing Format.

The show garnered 4 million viewers on its premiere night. The show's run in Asia also garnered 30 million in cumulative reach, in addition to raking in an average of 3.5 million reach per episode, according to data provided by Nielsen, IMDA, and Kantar.

