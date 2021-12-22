

Adelaide head coach CJ Bruton gave Kai Sotto passing marks after the young Filipino center made his much-awaited debut for the 36ers in the 2021-22 National Basketball League season last weekend.

The 36ers absorbed a 93-67 defeat to hosts Cairns Taipans, but Sotto's debut was one of the few bright spots for his team, as they dropped to 2-3 in the season.

"Got Kai Sotto back to join our team. We celebrated that," Bruton said when asked about the positives after the disappointing loss.

Sotto played nine minutes and 50 seconds, making one of his four free throws to finish with one point. He didn't take a field goal during his time on the floor, but registered three rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots.

His rejection of Cairns' Bul Kuol in the fourth quarter earned Play of the Day honors from his team.

"I thought his effort was good, he attended the offensive boards. He competed and battled," Bruton said of Sotto.

The 19-year-old's return wasn't enough to spark Adelaide, however, as they trailed by as much as 40 points midway through the fourth period.

Bruton noted that Sotto has "some work to do" as the teenager tries to regain his fitness after missing the 36ers first four games of the regular season. Sotto played just once in the preseason, before being rested due to a lingering knee issue.

"It's not like he's had runs since that first preseason game. So definitely managing him and not trying to give him too many minutes early, as we want him for the whole season," said Bruton.

"I'm sure that you're gonna see bigger and better things out of him, the more he gets comfortable playing," the coach also guaranteed.

The 36ers won't play again until December 28, when they take on the Perth Wildcats on their homecourt at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. The team has yet to announce if Sotto will see action for that game.

