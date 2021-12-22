Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) guards Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) as he drives to the basket in the first quarter of the game at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard cleared health and safety protocols and will be available Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns.

That leaves four Lakers in the COVID-19 protocols: Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves. Anthony Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) are injured.

Horton-Tucker, 21, is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 games (12 starts) this season.

Howard, 36, is contributing five points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 25 contests (three starts) in 2021-22.

Both last played Dec. 12 in the Lakers' win over the Orlando Magic.

