MVP group plans bigger budget for sports in 2022

Boxing coaches were rewarded by the MVP Sports Foundation for their roles in the country's historic Olympic campaign. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Filipino athletes in 2022, in the hopes of garnering more success in the international arena.

This year proved to be a banner year for Filipino athletes, with weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam brought home silvers, and Eumir Marcial added a bronze.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo became the world champion in vault and the country's esports teams have shown their class on the world stage.

"It's a forerunner of things to come for our Filipino athletes," PLDT chairman Manny V. Pangilinan said in a statement.

The MVPSF, in coordination with PLDT and Smart, is working with the national sports agencies to support promising Filipino athletes in their training and competition. Pangilinan vowed that this support will continue in 2022.

"We are committed to supporting Filipino athletes in 2022 and beyond. We're fixing the programs of our teams and spending more to help our athletes have better chances of representing the Philippines in the global arena," he said.

The organizations are also helping Filipino athletes prepare for the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games next year, as well as the FIBA Asia Cup.

The country will also host a FIBA World Cup qualifying window next year and the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

"We Filipinos love sports so much that it has the power to bring us together as a nation. It gives us a deep sense of community, camaraderie, and pride," said Al Panlilio, president of the MVPSF and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.