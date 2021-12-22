Jhanlo Mark Sangiao during his successful ONE debut.



Second-generation Team Lakay fighter Jhanlo Sangiao needed less than a round to dispatch Indonesian veteran Paul Lumihi during their face-off in ONE: Winter Warriors II last Friday.

The 19-year-old son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao submitted Lumihi via rear-naked choke in the clash that took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While he admitted feeling some nerves coming into his first match in ONE, he acknowledged that training with world-class fighters in the fabled Team Lakay camp helped him ease into the fight.

With the gym serving as home to former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon, 5-time MMA champion Stephen Loman, and promising newcomer Jeremy Pacatiw, Sangiao knew that he need not worry about Lumihi because he had been dueling with stronger men in his camp.

“That’s [one] thing that motivated me. I’m training with former world champions. These guys are no pushovers, and I make sure that I’m not gonna back down during training as well,” he said.

“Given that I roll and spar with world champions in the gym, I had the confidence rolling with him. I kept thinking that if I can compete with my brothers in the gym, I know that I can compete with anyone in front of me.”

The wunderkind from Baguio City showed great promise against the Indonesian veteran by mixing their stable’s patented wushu striking with ever-evolving mechanics on the canvas.

He is expected to get better now that he knows what it feels like to compete in ONE.

“This will further boost my confidence because now I know the feeling of competing inside the Circle. In this match, I was testing the waters first because it’s only my debut. But I believe I did my best,” Sangiao said.



