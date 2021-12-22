Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) attempts a layup shot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Tyler Herro returned from a three-game injury absence and tied for game-high honors with 26 points, leading the Miami Heat to a 125-96 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3-pointers, shooting 44.9 percent from distance and 49.5 percent overall.

Duncan Robinson tied his season high with 26 points for the Heat, making 10-of-16 shots from the floor and 6-of-10 from long range.

Miami's Kyle Lowry nearly had a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 12 assists, 11 rebounds and eight points.

Herro, who had been out due to a quad contusion, made 8-of-17 shots, including 5-of-8 from distance.

Heat guard Max Strus, in his third year in the NBA, made his first career start and finished with 18 points.

Miami reserve Omer Yurtseven had a game-high 13 rebounds, also his career high.

Indiana was led by Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte, each with 17 points.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed Indiana's most recent game due to a foot injury, returned but played just eight minutes. He did not return for the second half and finished with one point and two assists. He leads Indiana in both of those categories this season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle also returned after missing four straight games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Miami shot 54.5 percent from the floor -- including 7-for-12 on 3-pointers -- and closed out the first quarter with a 33-21 lead. Indiana shot 6-for-12 to start the first but ended the quarter cold, making just 1-of-9.

The Heat stretched their lead to 68-45 at halftime. Miami shot 52.1 percent from the floor in the first half, including 11-for-24 on 3-pointers (45.8 percent).

Miami, which got 18 first-half points from Robinson, finished the first 24 minutes plus-eight on points in the paint and plus-nine on rebounds.

Indiana shot just 37.5 percent overall and 3-for-14 on 3-pointers (21.4 percent).

Miami led 98-69 by the end of the third quarter and cruised in the fourth.

It was such a rout that the Heat went to seldom-used reserve Udonis Haslem, who made just the sixth 3-pointer of his long NBA career.