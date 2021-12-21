From Vic Saludar's Facebook page.

WBA minimumweight champion Vic Saludar is all set to defend his title in hostile territory against Erick Rosa Pacheco Tuesday at the Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (Wednesday, Manila time).

Both Saludar and Rosa easily made weight at 105 pounds for their 12-rounder.

Saludar easily enjoys the advantage in experience with a record of 21-4 with 11 KOs.

But he will be facing Pacheco at the latter's turf. The Dominican holds a 4-0 record with 1 KO.

It will be Saludar's first title defense since winning the crown by outscoring fellow Filipino Robert Paradero in February in Biñan, Laguna.